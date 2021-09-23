MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The suspect in the kidnapping case involving a Saraland teen has been moved from Escambia County in Florida to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Jail records show Morris Linson Jr., 34, was booked into Metro Jail just before 10 a.m. today. He is charged with second-degree kidnapping and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

The case stems from the disappearance of 18-year-old Raina Tapia from the parking lot of Troubadours County Saloon on Tanner Road in the early hours of Friday morning. Tapia was later that day on the campus of the University of South Alabama and from there was taken to a local hospital.

Tapia has since been released from the hospital.

Linson was named Friday as a suspect in the alleged kidnapping, and then he was located and interviewed by Mobile police detectives in Escambia County.