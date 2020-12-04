MOBILE, Ala. --The suspect involved in yesterday's high speed chase was booked into metro tonight.
Matthew Jose Molina was the suspect in yesterday’s high-speed chase which ended with a crash on Michigan Avenue and Duval Street.
The two victims of the crash have also been released from the hospital.
ALEA said the chase started when the driver of a Corvette (Matthew Jose Molina) refused to stop when a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.
Molina then crashed into a Honda Accord at Michigan Avenue and Duval Street Thursday morning.
According to one witness, the woman driving the Accord was ejected out of the back window and became trapped underneath her own car. Also, in the backseat of the Honda was a baby girl.
Investigators said after the crash, Molina tried to stop a passing vehicle and even attempted to steal the state trooper's patrol car before being taken into custody.
