MOBILE, Ala. --On June 14th, the missing suspect involved with the shooting on Farnell Drive, Jacorrien Brown, turned himself in.
Mobile Police Department needed the public's help locating 19-year-old Jacorrien Zykil Brown. Through the course of the investigation, Brown had been identified as the suspect involved in the shooting death of 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson.
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:55 p.m., police responded to the Home2 Suites located at 1485 Satchel Paige Drive in reference to the report of two shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male and female at the location suffering from gunshot wounds.
Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and that the victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital before stopping at the Home2 Suites seeking help.
Both victims were transported to the hospital. The male victim injuries were non-life threatening. The female victim, identified as 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson, died from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.