MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Margarrius Horn, 18, pleaded not guilty to his murder charge in court in Mobile today.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Feb. 26.
Horn is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose, whose body was found Wednesday, Jan. 29, on Schwarz Street in the Toulminville community.
