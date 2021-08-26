MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man under investigation for credit card fraud ran from law enforcement officers earlier this week and then later slipped out of the hospital – along with the intravenous line attached to him, according to Mobile police.

Mobile police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said authorities continue to search for Marcus Thaddeus Carter. She said police on Monday went to the pizza restaurant where he worked on Cottage Hill Road to question him about the credit card case.

“Apparently, Mr. Carter saw them before they saw him, and he got in his vehicle,” she said. “As he was leaving the area, he almost struck a couple of the officers. He hit a parked vehicle in the process.”

That parked vehicle, according to the traffic citation, was a FedEx truck.

Frazier said officers quickly located Carter and then took him to the University of South Alabama Health System University Hospital when he complained of chest pains.

That’s when the story gets strange.

“While there for treatment, Mr. Carter decided at midnight (Wednesday) to leave the facility, along with the medical equipment attached to him,” she said.

Carter, 50, has not been heard from since. Frazier said police have a couple of possible addresses for him. A ticket lists a Moss Point, Mississippi, address but Frazier said investigators have reason to believe he is living in Mobile.

“The investigators are actively pursuing leads, and they are looking at camera surveillance to see if they can see anything on there that will show them the direction of travel that Mr. Carter may have taken,” she said.

Carter’s father answered the phone when FOX10 News tried to reach him. He said he has not seen his son and does not know where he is.

Police are also seeking help and ask that people call 251-208-7291 if they have any information about Carter. He has a minimal criminal history in Mobile – an arrest in 2011 on a receiving stolen property charge. Prosecutors later dropped the charge.

So far, Carter has only the traffic citation issued earlier this week citing him for leaving the scene of an accident. But Frazier said he faces charges of illegal credit card possession, fraudulent use of a credit card, attempting to elude police and first-degree theft.