MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators said a deputy from the Mobile County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a suspect Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Roberts Road in Chunchula. Deputies were called to the scene after getting a call about a man attacking family members.
According to Captain Paul Burch, when deputies arrived 32-year-old Levi Morse pulled a gun and pointed it at them. Burch said deputies told Morse to drop the weapon but he refused. A deputy fired a single shot killing Morse.
The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said evidence will be presented to a grand jury for review.
