MOBILE, Ala. --On Friday, July 24, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Barker Drive in reference to a robbery of an individual.
Upon arrival, the victim stated that a male subject chased him into his backyard, ordered him to strip down and took his wallet, money, and his FedEx uniform.
The subject then fled the scene on Barker Drive prior to police arrival.
