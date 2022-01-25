A career criminal suspected of busting into eight businesses, is behind bars.

Daniel Blackwell, the accused burglar, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday.

According to jail records, Blackwell has spent a lot of time in Metro and he's had some stints in the Baldwin County Jail too.

Police said eight stores were hit on Moffett Road, Schillinger Road, Tanner Williams Road, and Hillcrest Road during the weekend crime spree. Some of the businesses are now left with boarded-up doors.

Dr. Mike Bucknell, the owner at one of the coffee shops Blackwell is accused of breaking into, Redbar Espresso & Market, was happy to know that this person is now off the streets.

"While I’m happy that a criminal was taken off the streets, more importantly the police officers are doing a good job, and they are resolving these things quickly," Dr. Bucknell said. "It is very unfortunate that someone would throw away their entire life for 600 bucks."

According to one of the managers at Margaritas, the burglar didn't get away with much there either.

The manager shared surveillance video showing the burglar attempting to open the front door of the restaurant. He couldn't seem to pry it open and eventually gave up.

Dr. Bucknell at Redbar says it's disappointing that someone would hit these small local businesses when plenty of jobs are available.

"You could've gotten a job anywhere. And you know when you think about it just working in a simple place, a fast food restaurant or a coffee shop," Dr. Bucknell said. "You can make that kind of money in no time whatsoever."

According to jail records, Blackwell has been arrested numerous times for burglary on both sides of the bay.

Jail records also show he is on federal probation so there is a hold on his release from Metro.

Of the businesses FOX10 News spoke with said no one got hurt.

More than anything they've just been inconvenienced by the damage.