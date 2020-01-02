MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond hearings will be held today for David Hernandez and Marcos Oslan, who are charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old Mobile man.
Hernandez, 32, and Oslan, 21, were arrested last month in Jacksonville, Fla., and on New Year's Eve they were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail after extradition from Florida.
The men, who are from Puerto Rico, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis of Mobile. Authorities found Dennis' body buried behind a home on Marcus Drive.
Police say Dennis was shot.
