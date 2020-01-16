54-year-old Christopher Pitts and 42-year-old Mia Proulx were arrested Thursday, just hours after a shooting at the Super Inn Motel in Tillman's corner.
Police said the shooting started with an altercation between Pitts and the victim. The argument escalated and turned violent. Investigators said someone pulled a gun. It's unclear at this point who actually fired the shot.
"Officers during the course of the investigation were able to get a vehicle description. That vehicle description was then sent out to the rest of the police department and it was spotted on I-65, a traffic stop was made and we were able to take into custody a male and a female. Mr. Christopher Pitts and a Mia Proulx," said Sgt. Laderrick Dubose, MPD spokesperson.
Pitts and Proulx are both charged with Assault 2nd, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
This isn't Pitts and Proulx's first visit to Metro, Pitts has been booked into Metro 16 times since 1997. His charges range from theft, drug charges, an escape charge, and other misdemeanors.
Proulx has been arrested and booked into Metro 16 times since 1996. She's been charged with burglary, prostitution, theft, and other misdemeanors.
According to Dubose, the victim is expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.