Suspects lead officers on chase from Mississippi to Mobile

High speed chase ends on Airport in front of the mall pic.twitter.com/bxM74ShKHB— Marella Porter (@marellasp) May 12, 2020
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase that started in Mississippi ended with several arrests when the vehicle was finally stopped in Mobile.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, an anti-drug unit, spotted the car and attempted to stop it on Interstate 10. Investigators said the driver refused to stop and took off speeding. Officers said people in the car started throwing things from the windows as the chase went east on I-10.
The chase ended near the malls on Airport Boulevard and three people were taken into custody.
The names of those arrested have not been released. Police said they will face traffic charges with possible drug charges filed in the future.
