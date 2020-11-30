MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase in West Mobile ended with two suspects bailing out of a vehicle and running into the woods.
Officers said the chase started around noon on Sunday when they spotted a stolen pickup at a store parking lot on Howells Ferry Road at Snow Road. The driver took off when officers approached the vehicle and ended up crashing the truck in a ditch near Airport Boulevard and Snow Road.
Two people bailed out and ran into the woods. Officers were able to capture one suspect, identified as 29-year-old Torri Seals. He was charged with attempting to elude.
The other suspect is still on the run.
