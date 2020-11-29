Suspects run into woods after high-speed chase ends near Mobile Regional Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase in West Mobile ended with two suspects bailing out of a vehicle and running into the woods.
Officers said the chase started around noon on Sunday when they spotted a stolen pickup and attempted to stop it. The driver took off and ended up crashing the truck near Airport Boulevard and Snow Road.
Two people bailed out and ran into the woods and have not been captured. Police believe they may have made it onto Mobile Regional Airport property.
No other details have been released. FOX10 News will provide updates on this breaking news as we learn more information.
