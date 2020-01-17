MOBILE, Ala. --According to eye witnesses, around 2:00 AM, as the subject was coming out of a parking space near Conti St. and Conception St., he backed up into a nearby building, leaving damage behind.
While leaving the street, the subject hit other surrounding objects such as a nearby fence, a fire hydrant, a light pole, and scraped against multiple cars.
No one was injured. And the driver is currently unknown.
This is a developing story.
