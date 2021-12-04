SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- A hostage situation in Semmes that brought out a SWAT team ended without injury early Saturday after the suspect surrendered to Mobile County sheriff’s deputies.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Farrington Loop North. The suspect, later identified as Pedro Torres, barricaded himself at the residence where he had hostages, according to the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO’s SWAT unit was called out to help resolve the situation.

Torres surrendered to deputies around 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident, according to authorities.

Torres was taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Officials gave no possible motive for the incident and MCSO continues to investigate.