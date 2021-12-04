SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- A hostage situation in Semmes that brought out a SWAT team ended without injury early Saturday after the suspect surrendered to Mobile County sheriff’s deputies.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Farrington Loop North. The suspect, later identified as Pedro Torres, barricaded himself at the residence where he had hostages, according to the sheriff’s office.
The MCSO’s SWAT unit was called out to help resolve the situation.
Torres surrendered to deputies around 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident, according to authorities.
Torres was taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail.
Officials gave no possible motive for the incident and MCSO continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.