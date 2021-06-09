Fox10 News is committed to highlighting ways to help others throughout the Gulf Coast community.

The founder & owner of Mission Fitness, Alison Jones, along with the head of Community Connect, Danny White, join Lenise Ligon on the 4 o’clock news to talk about a month-long initiative underway called “Sweat for Equity”.

Jones says this mission was created to amplify silenced voices, elevate the marginalized, and give back.

For the month of June, Mission Fitness is working to raise awareness and resources for Community Connect, a local non-profit that educates, mentors, counsels, and feeds the children of Trinity Gardens.

Mission Fitness is a local, woman owned fitness studio in Mobile offering classes both In-Studio + Live Stream.

Class methods include Pilates, Cycling, Rowing, Reformer, TRX, Barre, HIIT, Yoga, Private Training, Open Gym and Childcare.

You can read more about this month-long initiative on Mission Fitness’ website: www.missionfitness.rocks or visit their location at 951 Government Street in Mobile.