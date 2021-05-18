MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A local Taekwondo coach said an 11-year-old girl's reaction to almost getting kidnapped near Pensacola, Florida, most likely saved her life.

"Whether she knew what she was doing or not, her going to the ground and getting heavy, made the attack more difficult," Burton Webb said.

Webb, head coach at Springhill Taekwondo Center said the girl did everything right.

He said she used a move he teaches at his studio, dropping to the ground and becoming as heavy as possible so an attacker can't carry you away.

Webb, who's been coaching Taekwondo for 30 years said most of his students are kids and self defense classes can give them an upper hand when evil lurks.

Webb said, "The first thing you have to do is be is very firm with your voice. If someone approaches you, you have to say as loud as you can 'I don't know you'."

When it does become physical, Webb showed FOX10 News some moves anyone can do to fend off an attacker.

Webb said, "If you're taking out their sight, their air, they're reevaluating the situation."

Webb also encouraged parents to teach their kids to stay off the phone and take their headphones out in public so they're always aware of their surroundings.

"You know if something's not right. You know you're neighborhood. You know most of the cars in your neighborhood."

Webb also said kids can be polite, but not to a fault. Webb encouraged them to never be nice to a stranger.