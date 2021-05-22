MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile hosted the dedication parade for the USS Mobile last night.
According to Mobile Police, approximately 64,000 people attended last night's events.
MPD responded to 13 complaints that resulted in two misdemeanor arrests.
Officers also towed seven vehicles, issued three parking tickets, and had to locate two missing kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.