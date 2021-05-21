MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Whether you call it "Tardy Gras" or "Fat Friday" - downtown Mobile was alive Friday night as the Port City celebrates ahead of Saturday's commissioning of the U.S.S. Mobile.

The Mardi Gras style parade drawing a huge crowd -- most lining the streets early to get a prime spot.

"It's just the same, but we can't say that.. it's Tardy Gras," said one parade participant.

Downtown Mobile welcoming the party after this year's Mardi Gras celebration was shut down by the ongoing pandemic.

"We miss Mardi Gras, we miss Mardi Gras, it 's time," said one parade-goer.

And the mystic societies were ready to throw -- giving the crowds a lot to scream about.

"Huge crowd. Perfect weather. Mardi Gras in May! What you think," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

"What are you yelling to them? -- Say Moonpie... Moonpie," said one little boy.

"Just like Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras in May... Mardi Gras in May. That can become a thing," said one lady.

Also making up for lost time — the Excelsior Band! For most it's more than just a parade.

"We are here tonight. We're excited that we could have something in the midst of COVID, but God is good," said one lady.

"And obviously, we're celebrating you know, the U.S.S. Mobile right now, but it's like a chance for us all to come together and just kind of have pride in where we live," said one lady.

Capping off the celebration was a 25-minute fireworks finale over the Mobile River over looking Austal where the U.S.S. Mobile was built. The ship is scheduled to be commissioned at 10 a.m. at the Port of Mobile.