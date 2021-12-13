MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting on Taylor Lane late Sunday night that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say it was about 11:23 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of Taylor Lane in reference to one shot. Officers found the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Police said the victim was working on a vehicle belonging to the shooter, who returned to the location to pick up the vehicle and reportedly was upset and speaking incoherently. He produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, police said.
The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
