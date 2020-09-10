PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager accused of shooting at his brother and sister and holding his mother hostage is now in police custody.
Prichard Police said 19-year-old Tyler Griffin surrendered Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, Griffin had warrants out for his arrest for the crimes against his siblings. When officers went to arrest him, they said he barricaded himself in the house and held his mother hostage at gunpoint.
Police said Griffin was then able to get away from the scene.
