MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man connected to a robbery and shooting earlier this month.

Investigators said Carey Hollins, 19, is in jail on burglary and robbery charges for his role in the incident that happened on Murrell Lane on May 7.

Police said his partner in the crime, 19-year-old Manuel Williams, is still on the run. Williams was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files last week.

According to detectives, Williams shot the victim twice before stealing his SUV and driving off. Police said the two knew each other before the incident.