MOBILE, Ala. -- Officials identified an 18-year-old who died following a traffic accident on Wednesday.
According to officials, a single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m.; it claimed the life of Zachary Michael Morgan.
Authorities say the 2006 Chevrolet HHR he was driving overturned after an overcorrection. They say Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Schillinger Road South approximately four miles south of the city limits. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
