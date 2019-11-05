MOBILE, Ala. --The juvenile involved in threatening local schools has just been taken into custody and is now in the custody of Strickland Youth Center. The 17-year-old is charged with terrorist threat, escape, theft of property and violation of probation.
On October 30th, police received calls about threats being made to shoot up Vigor High School located in Prichard, Alabama via social media. Officers then received additional information that more threats had been made against, Leflore, Williams and B.C Rain High Schools.
The teen was soon taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center. But when he arrived, he was able to escape the custody of the officers.
