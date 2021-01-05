MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on Jeff Hamilton Road early Tuesday morning.
State Troopers said the teen was driving a Ford Mustang that left the road around 3:50 a.m. and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No names have been released.
