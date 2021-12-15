MOBILE COUNTY, (Ala) -- A single-vehicle crash Gaston Loop Road claimed the life of a Grand Bay teen Tuesday night.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 18-year-old was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Gaston Loop Road about six miles north of Grand Bay in Mobile County when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned around 8:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The teen was pronounced at the scene, authorities said.
ALEA did not release any additional information and the investigation into the crash continues.
