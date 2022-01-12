MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night after an apparent robbery attempt by an unknown suspect, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responding to the 6400 block of Tanner Street around 8:07 p.m., found the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle at Barker Drive West and Barker Drive South when an unknown subject approached the vehicle and demanded money. The unknown subject then opened fire on the vehicle, striking the victim. Two 17-year-old boys were unharmed, police said.

The victim was taken the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.