MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said one of the victims of Saturday night's shooting has died.
Investigators said 18-year-old Keith Kiel was one of three people shot near the Hillsdale Community Center and Hillsdale Heights Park around 9:20 p.m. on December 21. Kiel died from his injuries.
A second male victim was also transported from the scene on Lorma Road and remains hospitalized. Police said while officers were at the hospital with the first two victims, a third shooting victim arrived. That victim is also in the hospital.
Police have not released details about who may have fired the shots and no arrests have been made.
