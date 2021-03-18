MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium two years got some help Thursday from an unlikely witness – the mother of the one of the victims.

Sharonda Pettway, one of the victims of the Aug. 30, 2019, mass shooting, testified in support of Deangelo Dejuan Parnell’s bid for “youthful offender” status. If granted, court records in the case would be sealed and the defendant’s punishment would be limited to no more than three years in prison.

Pettway said her son was shot in the back of the neck. But she testified that she does not believe Parnell, 19, should be treated as an adult.

“Kids, they make dumb decisions. … Every child does deserve an opportunity,” Pettway said from the witness stand.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright argued that Pettway’s testimony is irrelevant because her opinion is not at issue. She also argued in court that Pettway does not have access to the defendant’s school records and jail disciplinary reports that demonstrate his “propensity for fighting.”

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson did not rule in the case in order to give attorneys on both sides a chance to submit written arguments about whether the media should be allowed at the hearing and about whether to accept the school and jail records in to evidence.

Parnell was 17 when police charged him with nine counts of attempted murder in what Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste at the time called a “cowardly act.”

The incident prompted the Mobile County Public School System to tighten security at its football games.

Police have said they believe there was a second shooter that evening, but no one else has been arrested.

Authorities have said that the shooting resulted when Parnell, a LeFlore High School student, intervened in an argument between two other people during the game between LeFlore and Williamson High School.

The hearing will resume April 15.