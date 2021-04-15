MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman and injuring a toddler.
Investigators said Tramell Williams opened fire on a car at the corner of Antwerp Street and Lemon Street on March 29.
A woman in the car was wounded by the gunfire. The child was injured by broken glass when the bullets shattered the windows of the vehicle. Police said the injuries to both victims were not life-threatening.
Williams is in jail on two charges of assault and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle.
