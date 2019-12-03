MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a teenager in connection to a deadly shooting on the night before Thanksgiving.
Andre Gable, 21, was shot and killed Wednesday in a shopping center parking lot on the corner of University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.
On Tuesday, MPD investigators said 16-year-old Jimaurice Pierce was identified as the gunman. He surrendered to police and was booked into jail on a murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.