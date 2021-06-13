MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a teenager died and another person was wounded in a Saturday night shooting in West Mobile.

Officers were called to a home on Dawes Road around 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots in the area. When police arrived, they found a large party and 18-year-old Isiah Dickerson suffering from gunshot wounds. Dickerson was later pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Police said they learned a second shooting victim arrived at a hospital shortly after it happened. That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives released surveillance video of nine people who were seen in the area of the shooting. Investigators want to identify the group as they believe the people in the video may have information about the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave a tip at mobilepd.org.