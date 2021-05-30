Teenager shot and killed in Greenwich Hills neighborhood of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Department homicide detectives were called to a deadly shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m on Wesley Lane in the Greenwich Hills neighborhood.

FOX10 News talked to a woman who said she called 911 after she found a teenager in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman said she performed CPR on the teenager until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Mobile Police have not released any other details about the victim or the shooting.