MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Mobile Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Cheshire Drive in the Morningside neighborhood.
Mobile Police did not release details about the victim's condition or any information about the shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.