Teens arrested after gas station robbery, police chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested two teenagers after a gas station robbery and chase in Mobile.

Investigators said a teen armed with a gun held up the Shop and Save on Dauphin Island Parkway around 12:36 p.m. on Monday. The cashier refused to hand over money, and the robber ran out of the store and into a getaway car driven by another teen.

Officers spotted the car around Kentucky Street and Ross Street and attempted to stop the driver. Investigators said the car crashed while trying to get away, and the two people inside got out and started running.

Police said they found the pair hiding near an abandoned house.

Investigators identified them as Emmanuel Hill and Gerald Taylor, both 19.

Hill is charged with first-degree robbery, and Taylor is charged with first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.