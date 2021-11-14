A fire in West Mobile gave a big scare to two teens home alone Sunday afternoon.
It happened on Saint Gallen Avenue off of Zeigler Boulevard.
The teenagers said they heard noise from the back of the house and then saw the flames. Both were able to escape and called 911.
No injuries were reported.
