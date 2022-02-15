MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Debate over Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to redraw the City Council’s district boundaries grew heated Tuesday over how much of a black majority is good enough for District 7.

The plan the mayor submitted last week included four council districts with a black majority among residents old enough to vote. But several speakers argued that black voting-age share – 50.6 percent – is not sufficient. Some City Council members agreed.

“A majority-black city wants majority-black representation,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll.

That drew a response from District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, who said Carroll appeared satisfied with the proposed map last week.

“I’m a little bit confused,” he said. “Because I think what I just heard my colleague say is what he wants is four black faces on this City Council bench. That opportunity was available in August.”

That was an allusion to last year’s municipal election, in which white incumbent Gina Gregory won in a landslide in a district where minorities already made up a majority of the voting-age population.

“You had your opportunity,” Jones repeated to jeers from some in the audience.

By law, the city must equalize the population of each of its seven districts every 10 years, following the census. This year, the task has been complicated by the city’s changing demographics. It now is majority black, and Stimpson committed early to having African-Americans make up a majority of District 7 in the northwest corner of the city.

But the plan soon drew fire from activists and outside organizations because black residents of voting age remained less than 50 percent. The map that Stimpson ultimately submitted pushed District 7 over the 50 percent threshold – but barely.

Jones noted that comes within a percentage point of the citywide average – 49.65 percent black, to be exact.

By the standard offered by some, Jones said, every other district is “packed” with either black or white voters. The truest reflection of the city’s demographics, he said, would be to make all seven districts the same.

“You want fair? Let’s go fair,” he said. “Let’s go 49 percent voting-age population in seven districts. If you want fair, let’s go fair.”

Several residents took to the podium to urge changes – sometimes invoking Alabama’s long history of denying rights to its black citizens.

“Mobile’s black voters remain suspicious of Plan 2.8 due to the fact that they are aware of past and current attempts to disenfranchise our opportunity to gain more power,” said Robert Clopton, president of the Mobile County chapter of the NCAAP.

Clopton suggested anything less than a 53 percent black voting-age population in District 7 would be unacceptable.

Corey Brown, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, said the current plan is only marginally better that the first draft released a month ago.

“It was a non-starter and a slap in the face to the community and the rule of law,” he said.

But Jones argued the current proposal is “right where we should be.” He added that it easily is legally defensible.

“I will challenge any person that spoke today to take this to any judge in any court in this nation,” he said.

Council President C.J. Small had agreed to co-sponsor the mayor’s redistricting plan but then backed away from it. He now says he favors hiring an outside consultant to help modify the mayor’s plan.

Jones said that would be a waste of money.

“I don’t want to spend $150, $200,000,” he said. “It’s not going to lead us forward. It will just look back and tell us nothing.”

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds suggested the council shelve redistricting until it decides if it wants to annex neighborhoods west of the city limits.

“This plan overall is a very good plan for the city and District 4. … Having said all that, I don’t want to do this again,” he said. “I want to do it one time. And in order to do it one time, that means we need to take up annexation along with this.”