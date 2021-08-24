MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The temporary removal of Ketchum Fountain in Downtown Mobile's Bienville Square is underway today.

The historic fountain will be returned after restoration work is complete.

The Ketchum Fountain was being removed from the central plaza of Bienville Square so that repairs and upgrades can be made to its internal plumbing and the stone basin that it currently sits on. The fountain will also be sandblasted and painted to remove rust and corrosion.