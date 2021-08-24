MOBILE, Ala. -- If you walk through Downtown Mobile you may notice something missing but it's all a part of the plan to improve Downtown Mobile.

Piece by piece, crews have began taking apart the historic Ketchum Fountain in Bienville Square this morning.

It is the first phase of a project to revitalize Bienville Square after the damage caused by Hurricane Sally last year.

Carol Hunter with the Downtown Parks Conservancy says a plan to revitalize the park was already in the works, but the storm gave the city a reason to get started.

"That plan called for slightly enlarging the central plaza, repaving it, installing some seat walls, creating a new lawn area."

The fountain has been a landmark of Downtown Mobile for over 130 years and was last revitalized in the early 1990s.

The basin it sits in will be replaced while the fountain is taken to Alexander City to be sandblasted and cleaned. And it will also have its casting replaced.

Luke Robinson with Robinson Iron Works says at first glance, the fountain should just need a once over before it is ready to be put back in place. "It's been kept up pretty well considering it's in the middle of Downtown. It's in a coastal environment so the elements can be a little harsh on it sometimes but this piece has held up pretty well."

Restoration is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Phase one of the project is expected to cost $1.5 Million. It is being paid through a public-private partnership with the Downtown Parks Conservancy and donations from across the community.

Anyone donating can visit the Downtown Parks Conservancy website for more information.