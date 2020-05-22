MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Depending where you are in the area if you head outside right now you may get ambushed by a pesky pest.
It is termite swarming season and viewers are letting us know.
“Naturally they’re going to swarm one time a year around Mother’s Day, give or take a week or two,” said Kenny Redd Owner of Redd Pest Solutions. “They’re swarming at night time and they’re attracted to light.”
While the flying nuisance cannot bite you, Redd says they can cause big problems if large amounts find a way into your home.
“We’re getting a lot of calls and a lot of people saying they’re seeing just a few,” he said. “We try to let them know don’t be too alarmed unless you’re seeing hundreds and hundreds inside.”
Termites are a huge problem in the Port City.
According to Terminix, Mobile is the number one most termite-infested metro area in 2019, the rankings based on termite treatments per household.
“They’re everywhere,” said Kelly Ingram. “We were walking under a tree and they just flew and we had to run all the way back around the tree.”
While termites will swarm, Redd Pest Solutions says there’s ways to limit potential damage.
“We recommend you cut your lights off because you don’t want to attract them to your structure and in the interior try to keep as many lights as dim as you can and fewer lights on inside your home,” Redd said.
