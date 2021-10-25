MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors Monday fired back at a challenge to anticipated testimony on “coded language” at the upcoming trial of an alleged drug kingpin.

Darrin Jamark Southall is scheduled to go on trial a week from Monday on charges that he ran a multimillion-dollar drug enterprise along the Gulf Coast.

Last week, his attorney asked for a hearing to determine if law enforcement officials were experts on “drug slang.” The defense expects prosecutors to put on testimony that co-defendants caught on wiretaps were using code words for the drug business.

But prosecutors argued in a response Monday that “lay witnesses” are allowed to give opinion testimony as long as it is gleaned from factual information they personally perceived.

“An expert can testify to opinions derived from information – even inadmissible information – that the expert did not personally perceive, but that was made known to the expert before or at trial,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria Bedwell wrote. “The essential difference between lay and expert opinion testimony is that qualified experts may answer hypothetical questions.”

Bedwell wrote that she does not intend for law enforcement witnesses to testify beyond the limits established by appeals courts. She cited a case in which the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a conviction based on testimony in which prosecution witnesses drew conclusions based on speculation.

The Government does not intend to offer or seek such far-reaching testimony in the instant case,” the prosecutor wrote.

Bedwell also argued it is permissible for non-expert witnesses to testify about how guns and drugs are connected.

“The Government anticipates lay witness testimony regarding the connection between firearms and drug trafficking crimes,” she wrote. “Applying these same principles, the Court of Appeals has held that a law enforcement witness can give lay opinion testimony about the association between drug trafficking and firearms.”

Southall already has pleaded guilty to a federal escape charge stemming from an incident that occurred at the Clarke County Jail when he was awaiting drug on the drug charges. In addition, Mobile police have named him as a “person of interest” in the February murders of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents in the city’s Happy Hill community.