MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing was held for Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge who are charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Tavon Holder Thanksgiving night.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, both cases were bound over to the grand jury.

According to court documents, MacPherson and Rutledge, who were both 17 at the time of the shooting, met up with Holder to sell him marijuana.

The records show MacPherson is accused of shooting Holder twice in his back at an apartment complex off of Old Pascagoula Road.

Rutledge is accused of “assisting” MacPherson.

In addition to murder, MacPherson and Rutledge are also charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.