MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As ceremonies and memorial services take place across the country to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, Mobilians also paid tribute with a ceremony at Battleship Memorial Park.

Described as one of the worst days in our nation's history, a terrorist attack that left behind wounds and scars that could never be healed.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is remembered by many as they surrounded the Fallen Hero Memorial.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since that dreadful Tuesday morning," said Keynote speaker Brad Israel.

Brad Israel was on active duty until 2014, serving as a Major in the United States Army. 9/11 is the reason why he decided to join the armed forces.

"Just realizing it was much bigger than me and that I needed to do my part and also to honor the families that lost their loved ones and all the innocent lives that were taken that day," said Major Israel.

Mitnay Mayberry was filled with emotion as she listened to the powerful messages from Major Israel and said it was an honor to be at the ceremony.

"Being an American and being here for each other, it's been lost over the years. So it's nice that people are gathering and being here for each other. It's important what has happened to us and make us stronger," said Mayberry.

The somber day comes as the U.S. wrapped up its involvement in Afghanistan. Major Israel said it's critical now more than ever to teach younger generations of the events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

"They've got to understand what happened and our history and what's led us to the wars that we've been in, fighting the global wars on terrorism for the last 20 years and we need other fine young men and women that will answer the call when our nation needs them the most," said Major Israel.