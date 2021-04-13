MOBILE, Ala. – The Bishop State Community College Foundation is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Bishop State Community College faculty, staff, and students to help distribute food to students and the surrounding community who need assistance on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
The distribution will run 9 AM- 11 AM in the back parking lot of the Fredericka G. Evans Cultural Centre / Gym on Bishop State Community College's main campus at 351 N. Broad Street, Mobile, AL 36603.
The food distribution is an extension of the Foundation's Food Insecurity Program mission to help students whose lives have been disrupted by a crisis.
The goal of the program is to help students stay in school and graduate without fear of hunger.
In total, 288 boxes will be distributed to students and the community, and toiletries items from the Physical Therapy Assistant Department. The items will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information regarding the community food drive, contact Sherrica Hunt at shunt@bishop.edu or 251-405-7043
For more information on the Bishop State Community Foundation, visit www.bishopstatefoundation.org
