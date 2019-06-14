CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) According to the Chickasaw Police Department the body of the diver who went missing this Wednesday in Chickasaw Creek has been found
A 911 call was made Wednesday June 12th around 5 p.m. a witness said a diver did not surface after going underwater at William Brooks Park.
Search crews and divers from a number of police agencies have been at William Brooks Park in Chickasaw conducting the search.
Police and fire officials initially found a boat that the missing man and his friend were in. Authorities believe he lowered himself down from a rope tied to the boat near railroad trestle east of Highway 43.
Officials also say he had homemade diving equipment which was found in the boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.