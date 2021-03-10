MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with cancer, you know how scary it all is. But there is a special podcast that can help you navigate the many different emotions and needs that come with your diagnosis and treatment. It's called The Cancering Show. It's a podcast hosted by Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. The second season was just released.

The mission of The Cancering Show podcast is to demystify cancer by taking away as much fear out of the diagnosis, treatment and process as possible. The 13 episodes of Season 1 took listeners from the moment of diagnosis past treatment with interviews from oncologists, surgeons and cancer survivors.

The first four episodes of Season 2, now available, include:

Episode 14: COVID and Cancer Care with Michael Chang, M.D., chief medical officer for USA Health.

Episode 15: “Our Friend” the Caregiver with Matt Teague of Fairhope, whose cancer journey is related in a new movie starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel.

Episode 16: Health Equity in Cancer Care with Lori Pierce, M.D., president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the pre-eminent association for oncologists, who discusses racial inequities related to cancer.

Episode 17: The Oncology Nurse Calling with Miranda Williams, oncology nurse with USA Health, who gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at a cancer ward during the pandemic.