PRICHARD, Ala. --The City of Prichard and Prichard Community Development Council will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13th, at Prichard City Hall on 216 East Prichard Ave.

The Prichard Community Development Council will give away milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. I.D. is also required.

The event will start at 11:00 a.m.

This is a mobile food pantry, meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed.

City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served.

For more information, call TJ Pettway at 251-609-2242