Fort Morgan, Ala. --The Coast Guard and local agencies are continuing their search for a person in the water in Mobile Bay.
According to the Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency three crew members were on a 50 foot shrimp boat named “The Chief” which capsized around 4:00 a.m. this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the accident happened about five miles from the entrance of Mobile Bay.
Of the three mariners reportedly aboard the commercial fishing vessel when it sank, one crewmember was rescued by a Good Samaritan vessel earlier and another was found deceased by rescue divers. The other crewmember has yet to be found.
Currently involved in the search:
• Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island Response Boat-Small boat crew
• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin-Helicopter crew
• Daphne Search and Rescue
• Alabama Department of Marine Resources
• Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
• Fort Morgan Search and Rescue Divers
• Fort Morgan Park Rangers
• Bon Secour Fire Department
• Mobile Marine Police
• Coast Guard Cutter Ridley
• North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue
• Mobile Sheriff Flotilla
• Coast Guard Air Station Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-6211.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
