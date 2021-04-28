MOBILE, Ala. --The Country Club of Mobile is hosting a job fair on May 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair is located at 4101 Wimbledon Drive in Mobile.

They are looking to fill full time, part time, and seasonal positions.

Positions include server, bartender, busser, line cook, kitchen steward. hostess. steward supervisor. and lifeguard.