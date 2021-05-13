MOBILE, Ala. --The Country Club of Mobile is hosting a job fair on May 18, 2021.

The job fair will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be hosted at 4101 Wimbeldon Drive in Mobile.

They have full time, part time, and seasonal positions available.

Jobs include server, bartender, busser, line cook, kitchen steward, hostess, steward supervisor, and lifeguard.